Colonel's Matrimonial Encounter Leads to Hostage Nightmare

A retired Army colonel from Haryana reported being kidnapped, assaulted, and extorted after meeting a woman on a matrimonial website. Upon visiting her in Barsana, he was coerced into making obscene videos. His belongings, including cash and a gold chain, were stolen. Police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A retired Army colonel from Haryana found himself in a terrifying predicament after encountering a woman through a matrimonial website. According to police reports on Saturday, the colonel alleged he was taken hostage, assaulted, and coerced into participating in an obscene video at gunpoint.

The woman from Mathura, the colonel claims, was part of a malicious scheme to rob him, working alongside accomplices. He reported the incident to Barsana police on Thursday, stating they initially met online in January and agreed to marriage discussions that led him to visit Barsana at her invitation.

Upon his visit on January 25, the situation escalated as the woman and her accomplices tricked him into leaving with them by fabricating a story about an emergency. Outside town limits, they attacked, stole from, and extorted him under duress. The Barsana police have registered the case under pertinent sections and are probing the allegations.

