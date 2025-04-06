President Murmu Gives Nod to Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Protests
President Droupadi Murmu has approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, following its passage in Parliament amid opposition claims of its anti-Muslim stance. Legal challenges have been mounted against the Bill, alleging it violates constitutional rights by imposing unfair restrictions on Waqf properties and the Muslim community.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu has given her formal assent to the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which recently passed both houses of Parliament after intense debates. The bill was approved after a 13-hour heated discussion in the Rajya Sabha, resulting in a vote of 128 in favor and 95 against.
Opposition parties have criticized the legislation, labeling it as "anti-Muslim" and "unconstitutional." The government, however, defends the amendment as a historic reform intended to benefit minority communities. Alongside, the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, has also received approval, repealing the Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923.
Following its enactment, legal challenges have emerged. Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan have filed petitions with the Supreme Court, claiming the amendment undermines the religious autonomy of the Muslim community and constitutes discriminatory practices compared to other religious endowments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judicial Battles: Trump's Legal Challenges and Courtroom Defeats
Tension Rises as Trump Administration Faces Legal Challenges and Policy Critiques
Controversies and Legal Challenges in U.S. Political Landscape
Comedian Kunal Kamra Faces Legal Challenges and Criticizes Media Over Remarks Against Deputy CM
Legal Challenges and Controversies Shape US News Landscape