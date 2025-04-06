Left Menu

President Murmu Gives Nod to Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Protests

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 00:36 IST
President Droupadi Murmu has given her formal assent to the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which recently passed both houses of Parliament after intense debates. The bill was approved after a 13-hour heated discussion in the Rajya Sabha, resulting in a vote of 128 in favor and 95 against.

Opposition parties have criticized the legislation, labeling it as "anti-Muslim" and "unconstitutional." The government, however, defends the amendment as a historic reform intended to benefit minority communities. Alongside, the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, has also received approval, repealing the Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923.

Following its enactment, legal challenges have emerged. Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan have filed petitions with the Supreme Court, claiming the amendment undermines the religious autonomy of the Muslim community and constitutes discriminatory practices compared to other religious endowments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

