Goa Pioneers Transparency in Recruitment with Staff Selection Commission

In an effort to bolster transparency in hiring practices, the Goa government has mandated that all recruitment vacancies be filled through the state's Staff Selection Commission (GSSC), an entity spearheaded by the chief secretary.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasized the transparency GSSC provides, highlighting their computer-based exams that reveal marks immediately, leaving no room for data manipulation.

The autonomous commission, created by legislative act, processes all recruitment electronically, ensuring fair selection for various department roles. With a strong track record, 85% attendance rate, and prompt online results, the GSSC fosters public confidence in Goa's merit-based recruitment system.

(With inputs from agencies.)