Court Acquits Accused Due to Lack of Evidence in Harassment Case

A court has acquitted two men charged with the sexual harassment of a 17-year-old minor, citing a complete lack of evidence against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Muneesh Garg also acquitted two women accused of criminal intimidation, trespassing, and assault. The victim and her mother retracted their accusations, leaving no case to prosecute.

The case was undermined by the family's inner disputes and the failure to provide substantial evidence linking the accused to the alleged crimes. The judge remarked that the prosecution failed to meet the burden of proof required to convict.

(With inputs from agencies.)