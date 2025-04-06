Left Menu

Court Acquits Accused Due to Lack of Evidence in Harassment Case

A court acquitted four individuals accused of sexually harassing a 17-year-old minor, citing lack of evidence. The alleged victim and her mother retracted accusations. The court noted familial disputes, and found no evidence to link the accused to the incident. The prosecution failed to prove the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 14:55 IST
Court Acquits Accused Due to Lack of Evidence in Harassment Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court has acquitted two men charged with the sexual harassment of a 17-year-old minor, citing a complete lack of evidence against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Muneesh Garg also acquitted two women accused of criminal intimidation, trespassing, and assault. The victim and her mother retracted their accusations, leaving no case to prosecute.

The case was undermined by the family's inner disputes and the failure to provide substantial evidence linking the accused to the alleged crimes. The judge remarked that the prosecution failed to meet the burden of proof required to convict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025