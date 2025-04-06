Court Acquits Accused Due to Lack of Evidence in Harassment Case
A court acquitted four individuals accused of sexually harassing a 17-year-old minor, citing lack of evidence. The alleged victim and her mother retracted accusations. The court noted familial disputes, and found no evidence to link the accused to the incident. The prosecution failed to prove the case.
A court has acquitted two men charged with the sexual harassment of a 17-year-old minor, citing a complete lack of evidence against them.
Additional Sessions Judge Muneesh Garg also acquitted two women accused of criminal intimidation, trespassing, and assault. The victim and her mother retracted their accusations, leaving no case to prosecute.
The case was undermined by the family's inner disputes and the failure to provide substantial evidence linking the accused to the alleged crimes. The judge remarked that the prosecution failed to meet the burden of proof required to convict.
