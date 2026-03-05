Left Menu

Russia's Gas Export Dilemma: Tensions Rise in Energy Sector

The Russian government considers halting gas exports to Europe amid rising tensions. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak emphasizes the need for discussions following the EU’s potential ban on Russian gas. Despite a decrease in sales, Russia remains a key LNG supplier to Europe via TurkStream.

The Russian government is poised to consider an unprecedented halt in gas exports to Europe, a decision prompted by escalating energy prices and diplomatic strain, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced on Thursday.

President Vladimir Putin highlighted on Wednesday that amid current geopolitical tensions, primarily sparked by the Iran crisis, Russia could cease its gas supply, although a final decision has yet to be made. This potential move follows the European Union's aspiration to sever reliance on Russian petroleum products.

Historically, Russian gas sales to Europe have decreased sharply due to the sanctions resulting from the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Nonetheless, Russia continues to serve as a significant supplier of LNG and delivers gas via the TurkStream pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia, and Serbia.

