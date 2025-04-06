Uttar Pradesh Worker Dismissed Over Palestine Flag Controversy

In a significant move, an electricity department contract worker in Uttar Pradesh has been dismissed for allegedly waving a Palestine flag during Eid celebrations. This action, regarded as 'anti-national,' prompted immediate departmental responses.

Photographs of the worker, Saqib Khan, from Kailashpur power house, waving the flag had widely circulated on social media, sparking controversy. According to Executive Engineer Sanjeev Kumar, the department swiftly coordinated with the contracting company to terminate Khan's employment.

The incident is part of a larger crackdown on individuals seen raising Palestine flags and slogans, with authorities actively pursuing legal action against identified participants. The Superintendent of Police is leading the investigation, ensuring law and order in the district are maintained.

(With inputs from agencies.)