Journalist Farhan Mallick Secures Bail Amidst Controversy

Pakistani journalist Farhan Mallick, initially arrested for anti-state activities, secures bail in two separate cases. The legal proceedings, criticized by media groups, highlight concerns about freedom of expression in the country.

  Country:
  • Pakistan

On Monday, two Pakistani courts granted bail to journalist Farhan Mallick, almost three weeks after his arrest on charges of anti-state activities through social media and data theft via a call centre.

Mallick was detained by the Federal Investigation Agency on March 20 in Karachi under accusations laid out in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and the Pakistan Penal Code.

District and Sessions Judge Wasim Iqbal approved Mallick's appeal against a judicial magistrate's initial bail rejection, while Judicial Magistrate Piyar Ali Khoso granted him bail in a separate call centre-related case. Both bails required surety bonds worth PKR 100,000 each.

(With inputs from agencies.)

