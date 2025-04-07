Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Act in Manipur

Manipur MLA Sheikh Noorul Hassan plans to challenge the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025 in the Supreme Court, claiming it violates Muslim rights. Meanwhile, the Manipur BJP denounces the torching of Minority Morcha president Md Asker Ali's house, linked to his alleged support for the Act.

  Country:
  • India

In a bold stance against the recent legislation, Manipur legislator Sheikh Noorul Hassan announced his intention to challenge the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025 in the Supreme Court. He claims the Act infringes on the rights of Muslims, sparking immediate controversy within the region.

Hassan, affiliated with the National People's Party, fiercely condemned the Act in a public video message. His decision to contest the law stems from deep concerns about its implications for religious rights, a sentiment echoed by local communities.

Simultaneously, political tensions flared when the Manipur BJP condemned the recent arson attack on the home of its Minority Morcha president, Md Asker Ali. The attack, reportedly motivated by Ali's perceived endorsement of the Act, has prompted reactions across the political spectrum, emphasizing the need for protective measures against such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

