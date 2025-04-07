Court Drama: Unidentified Youth Kisses Accused in Full Public View

In a dramatic display, an unidentified youth interrupted police procedures on Monday, managing to approach Shafi Bellare, a key suspect in the murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettar, inside a courtroom.

The young man, slipping past security, reached Bellare and kissed him on the forehead, stunning onlookers and law enforcement officials alike.

Currently detained for a separate 2017 speech-related charge, Bellare was appearing in Belthangady court when the incident took place. Authorities are now in pursuit of the youth, who swiftly vanished from the scene.

