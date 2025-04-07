Left Menu

Court Drama: Unidentified Youth Kisses Accused in Full Public View

A youth breached police security to kiss Shafi Bellare, accused in a 2022 murder case, on the forehead in a court. Despite heavy police presence, the act happened in front of everyone. The incident raises questions regarding security measures as the youth remains at large.

Updated: 07-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:18 IST
In a dramatic display, an unidentified youth interrupted police procedures on Monday, managing to approach Shafi Bellare, a key suspect in the murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettar, inside a courtroom.

The young man, slipping past security, reached Bellare and kissed him on the forehead, stunning onlookers and law enforcement officials alike.

Currently detained for a separate 2017 speech-related charge, Bellare was appearing in Belthangady court when the incident took place. Authorities are now in pursuit of the youth, who swiftly vanished from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

