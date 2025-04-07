Court Drama: Unidentified Youth Kisses Accused in Full Public View
A youth breached police security to kiss Shafi Bellare, accused in a 2022 murder case, on the forehead in a court. Despite heavy police presence, the act happened in front of everyone. The incident raises questions regarding security measures as the youth remains at large.
In a dramatic display, an unidentified youth interrupted police procedures on Monday, managing to approach Shafi Bellare, a key suspect in the murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettar, inside a courtroom.
The young man, slipping past security, reached Bellare and kissed him on the forehead, stunning onlookers and law enforcement officials alike.
Currently detained for a separate 2017 speech-related charge, Bellare was appearing in Belthangady court when the incident took place. Authorities are now in pursuit of the youth, who swiftly vanished from the scene.
