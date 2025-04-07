J&K DGP Lauds Amit Shah's Zero-Terror Strategy
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his support and 'zero-terror' strategy. Prabhat emphasized the demolition of the terror ecosystem and the commitment to eradicating terrorism in the UT, highlighting the sacrifice and coordination among police and security agencies.
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'zero-terror' strategy, asserting that the terror infrastructure has been dismantled. Speaking on Monday, Prabhat credited Shah's support for strengthening the strategic capabilities of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Addressing a function at Raj Bhavan, where Shah distributed appointment orders to the families of 11 martyrs, Prabhat highlighted the sacrifice of 1,614 police personnel in combating terrorism since 1989. He reaffirmed the force's commitment to wiping out terrorism from the Union Territory.
Prabhat underscored the synergy between the police and other security agencies, noting Shah's focus on coordination and training. He expressed gratitude to the home minister for enabling effective operational strategies through guidance and support in critical areas like general warfare training and area security.
