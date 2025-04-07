Farooq Abdullah Challenges Waqf Amendment Act's Constitutionality
Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, has labeled the Waqf Amendment Act as unconstitutional and expressed hope for justice from the Supreme Court. Abdullah also commented on the Union Home Minister's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, advocating for the restoration of the region's statehood.
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Monday, calling it 'unconstitutional.' Abdullah stated that his party opposes the act and is waiting for the Supreme Court's ruling on the matter.
The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker did not permit a debate as the issue is currently before the Supreme Court. Abdullah expressed hope that the court would deliver justice.
Regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, Abdullah welcomed it as an opportunity for Shah to assess the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly along its borders, and reiterated hopes for the restoration of statehood.
