Farooq Abdullah Challenges Waqf Amendment Act's Constitutionality

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act on Monday, calling it 'unconstitutional.' Abdullah stated that his party opposes the act and is waiting for the Supreme Court's ruling on the matter.

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker did not permit a debate as the issue is currently before the Supreme Court. Abdullah expressed hope that the court would deliver justice.

Regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, Abdullah welcomed it as an opportunity for Shah to assess the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly along its borders, and reiterated hopes for the restoration of statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)