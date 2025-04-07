EU's Strategic Response to U.S. Tariffs

The European Union is planning to impose tariffs on a select list of U.S. goods, yet the overall value of these countermeasures is anticipated to be below 26 billion euros. This development was confirmed by EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic during a press briefing on Monday.

Sefcovic emphasized that the decision was made following extensive consultations with EU member states. This strategic move by the EU comes as a direct response to the tariffs previously announced by the United States government.

The ongoing trade tensions between the two economies underscore the complexities of international trade relations, with the EU's precise measures being carefully calculated to address ongoing challenges.

