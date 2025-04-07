Left Menu

EU's Strategic Response to U.S. Tariffs

The European Union plans tariffs on certain U.S. goods but the total value will not reach 26 billion euros. This decision follows consultations with member states, as confirmed by EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic. The measures are in response to tariffs announced by the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luxembourg | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:08 IST
EU's Strategic Response to U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Luxembourg

The European Union is planning to impose tariffs on a select list of U.S. goods, yet the overall value of these countermeasures is anticipated to be below 26 billion euros. This development was confirmed by EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic during a press briefing on Monday.

Sefcovic emphasized that the decision was made following extensive consultations with EU member states. This strategic move by the EU comes as a direct response to the tariffs previously announced by the United States government.

The ongoing trade tensions between the two economies underscore the complexities of international trade relations, with the EU's precise measures being carefully calculated to address ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025