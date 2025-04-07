Brothers in Crime: The Fatal Vigilante Justice Case
Deepak and his friend Naveen, both residents of the BPTP area, were arrested for the murder of Karan, who had repeatedly sexually assaulted Deepak's sister. After attempts to stop Karan failed, the two planned and executed a vigilante killing, disposing of the body in a market area, later discovered by police.
In a dramatic turn of events, police have apprehended two individuals for the murder of a man accused of repeated sexual assault. The suspects, identified as Deepak and his friend Naveen, allegedly killed Karan after numerous attempts to stop his predatory behavior failed.
According to official reports, Karan had subjected Deepak's sister to multiple assaults on her way to school. The girl's family attempted to address the situation with Karan's family, but to no avail. Frustration led the accused to hatch a deadly plan.
The accused lured Karan from a market area to a secluded location, where they beat him fatally. The body was concealed in a sack and abandoned near a market, only to be discovered days later. Both suspects were arrested, with investigations still ongoing.
