Supreme Court Denies Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Stay

The US Supreme Court has turned down the plea of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the Mumbai terror attacks, who sought a stay on his extradition to India. The 64-year-old Canadian national, originally from Pakistan, is presently in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

Rana had filed an 'Emergency Application For Stay Pending Litigation of Petition For Writ of Habeas Corpus' in late February with Elena Kagan, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court and Circuit Justice for the Ninth Circuit. Despite the initial denial of his application by Kagan, Rana persisted, directing his renewed appeal to Chief Justice Roberts.

The Supreme Court's website recorded that Rana's renewed application was circulated for a Conference on April 4, 2025, and subsequently referred to the Court. However, by Monday, a notice indicated that the application was denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)