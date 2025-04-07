Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Stay

The US Supreme Court has rejected Tahawwur Rana's request to halt his extradition to India. Rana, involved in the Mumbai terror attack case, had sought a stay through an Emergency Application. The Court denied the application after it was redirected to Chief Justice Roberts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:59 IST
Supreme Court Denies Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Stay

The US Supreme Court has turned down the plea of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the Mumbai terror attacks, who sought a stay on his extradition to India. The 64-year-old Canadian national, originally from Pakistan, is presently in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

Rana had filed an 'Emergency Application For Stay Pending Litigation of Petition For Writ of Habeas Corpus' in late February with Elena Kagan, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court and Circuit Justice for the Ninth Circuit. Despite the initial denial of his application by Kagan, Rana persisted, directing his renewed appeal to Chief Justice Roberts.

The Supreme Court's website recorded that Rana's renewed application was circulated for a Conference on April 4, 2025, and subsequently referred to the Court. However, by Monday, a notice indicated that the application was denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025