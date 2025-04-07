Vigilante Justice in Aurangabad: Arrest in Brutal Attack

A man was apprehended by police in Bihar's Aurangabad district on charges of trying to amputate a person's private part and attacking another, authorities announced on Monday.

The detainee, Kamlesh Choudhary, allegedly sought revenge, claiming victims Nitish and Jivit Ravidas sexually assaulted his wife's younger sister. The fracas unfolded in Rajkarma locality under the Deo police station's jurisdiction, belying an immediate police response to the scene.

Both victims are receiving medical treatment. Meanwhile, Choudhary's interrogation exposes complex vengeance claims, compelling legal actions under pertinent BNS provisions as investigative efforts strengthen.

(With inputs from agencies.)