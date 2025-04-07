Vigilante Justice in Aurangabad: Arrest in Brutal Attack
In Bihar’s Aurangabad district, police arrested Kamlesh Choudhary for allegedly attempting to mutilate a man's private part and assaulting another. The incident, driven by claims of revenge for a sexual assault, occurred in Rajkarma locality. The victims were hospitalized, and legal proceedings are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A man was apprehended by police in Bihar's Aurangabad district on charges of trying to amputate a person's private part and attacking another, authorities announced on Monday.
The detainee, Kamlesh Choudhary, allegedly sought revenge, claiming victims Nitish and Jivit Ravidas sexually assaulted his wife's younger sister. The fracas unfolded in Rajkarma locality under the Deo police station's jurisdiction, belying an immediate police response to the scene.
Both victims are receiving medical treatment. Meanwhile, Choudhary's interrogation exposes complex vengeance claims, compelling legal actions under pertinent BNS provisions as investigative efforts strengthen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Imarat Shariah Snubs Nitish Kumar's 'Iftaar' Invitation Over Waqf Bill Support
Congress Slams Waqf Bill as Constitutional Assault
Aerial Assault: Russia's Drone Blitz Over Ukraine
Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar's Alleged Disrespect
Bravery on the Tracks: Woman Escapes Assault by Jumping from Train