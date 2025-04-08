Justice Served: Life Sentence for Child's Tragic Murder

A court has convicted a man named Arunchand for the kidnapping and murder of a seven-year-old child in 2023. The Additional District and Sessions Judge Khurja-Bulandshahar, Dilip Kumar Sachan, has sentenced him to life imprisonment, also imposing a fine of Rs 72,000 on him.

Prosecutor Sanjeev Kumar revealed that Arunchand, a laborer, was employed by and residing with the child's father, Rajesh Chauhan, in Jahanpur village. In June 2023, Chauhan reported the kidnapping to local police after Arunchand took his son.

Under interrogation, Arunchand confessed to kidnapping the child for ransom. However, he later killed the boy in a millet field in Chandaus village on the same day. The court's ruling signifies justice for the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)