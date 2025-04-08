Left Menu

Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Erroneous Deportation of Salvadoran Man

The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily paused a judge's order requiring the Trump administration to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, erroneously deported to El Salvador. Chief Justice John Roberts halted the order for more review. Abrego Garcia faced deportation despite legal protection against such actions due to alleged gang affiliation.

The U.S. Supreme Court has placed a temporary hold on a lower court's order mandating the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man wrongfully deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration.

Chief Justice John Roberts issued an administrative stay, allowing more time for the justices to examine the case. Abrego Garcia was deported despite having legal protections due to alleged gang affiliations.

His deportation stirred controversy as Abrego Garcia has no prior criminal charges and holds a protective order against deportation, raising questions about the legality and fairness of the recent immigration enforcement policies.

