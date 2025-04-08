Appeals Court Divided Over Elon Musk's Access to Private Data
A federal appeals court stayed an injunction blocking Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency from accessing personal data at various government departments. The appeal is expedited, with oral arguments scheduled for May 5. Concerns have been raised about potential data misuse and privacy violations.
A sharply divided federal appeals court has temporarily lifted an injunction preventing Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency from accessing private data at key government bodies, following a 2-1 decision by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The legal battle arose from accusations against the Trump administration of violating federal privacy laws by allowing Musk's team to scrutinize sensitive data such as Social Security numbers and veteran benefits.
Critics caution that this access may lead to misuse, potentially advancing immigration policies. The appeals court set an expedited hearing for May 5, with labor unions expressing confidence in their case's eventual success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
