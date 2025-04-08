Appeals Court Divided Over Elon Musk's Access to Private Data

A sharply divided federal appeals court has temporarily lifted an injunction preventing Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency from accessing private data at key government bodies, following a 2-1 decision by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The legal battle arose from accusations against the Trump administration of violating federal privacy laws by allowing Musk's team to scrutinize sensitive data such as Social Security numbers and veteran benefits.

Critics caution that this access may lead to misuse, potentially advancing immigration policies. The appeals court set an expedited hearing for May 5, with labor unions expressing confidence in their case's eventual success.

(With inputs from agencies.)