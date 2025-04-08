Costa Rican Scandal: Allegations Against Top Officials
Costa Rican officials allegedly received kickbacks from Central American Bank funds, leading to charges against the president and a top minister. A former adviser is under investigation for a $32,000 transaction. The president and culture minister could face prison if convicted.
In a development raising serious concerns, Costa Rican officials have been accused of receiving kickbacks involving funds from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI). Prosecutors filed charges against the president and a top minister on Monday.
Federico Cruz, a former presidential adviser, allegedly used $32,000 from CABEI to purchase a house. CABEI disclosed to Reuters that an internal investigation completed by June 2024 revealed these findings, which have been shared with Costa Rica's prosecutors.
Prosecutors indicated that several meetings took place at the presidential palace regarding the deal. President Rodrigo Chaves and Culture Minister Jorge Rodriguez, formerly the communication minister, face severe penalties ranging from two to eight years imprisonment if proven guilty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Constitutional Court Reinstates Prime Minister amid Political Turmoil
South Korea's Political Drama: Han Duck-soo Reinstated as Prime Minister
Constitutional Court Reinstates South Korean Prime Minister Amid Political Turmoil
Delimitation Debate: Haryana Minister and Opposition Clash Over Future Political Landscapes
Mystery in Sarayan Gulab Rai: Woman's Death Sparks Investigation