Costa Rican Scandal: Allegations Against Top Officials

Costa Rican officials allegedly received kickbacks from Central American Bank funds, leading to charges against the president and a top minister. A former adviser is under investigation for a $32,000 transaction. The president and culture minister could face prison if convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 04:41 IST
In a development raising serious concerns, Costa Rican officials have been accused of receiving kickbacks involving funds from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI). Prosecutors filed charges against the president and a top minister on Monday.

Federico Cruz, a former presidential adviser, allegedly used $32,000 from CABEI to purchase a house. CABEI disclosed to Reuters that an internal investigation completed by June 2024 revealed these findings, which have been shared with Costa Rica's prosecutors.

Prosecutors indicated that several meetings took place at the presidential palace regarding the deal. President Rodrigo Chaves and Culture Minister Jorge Rodriguez, formerly the communication minister, face severe penalties ranging from two to eight years imprisonment if proven guilty.

