High-Stakes Iran-U.S. Talks Set for Oman
Iran and the United States are scheduled to conduct high-level indirect talks in Oman on March 12. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized that the upcoming discussions present both an opportunity and a challenge, emphasizing that the responsibility now lies with America.
Iran and the United States are gearing up for a critical diplomatic engagement in Oman on March 12, aiming to address key issues through indirect high-level talks.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi characterized the upcoming meeting as both a significant opportunity and a diplomatic test, underscoring the crucial role America must play in the proceedings.
Highlighting the importance of the talks, Araqchi indicated via X that the resolution of the involved diplomatic challenges primarily depends on the actions taken by the United States.
