Supreme Court's Controversial Decision on Venezuelan Deportations

The Supreme Court, in a contentious decision on Monday, granted the Trump administration the authority to deport Venezuelan migrants by employing an 18th-century wartime law. However, the court emphasized that these migrants must be provided a hearing before their removal from the United States.

The ruling, marked by a conservative majority, stipulates that such legal challenges must occur in Texas rather than Washington. This decision provoked dissent from the court's liberal justices, who accused the administration of attempting to bypass judicial review. Notably, Justice Amy Coney Barrett supported segments of the dissenting opinion.

The case arises amid heightened friction between the White House and the judiciary, as it responds to President Trump's invocation of the Alien Enemies Act - a statute not used since World War II. The administration's move has faced pushback from civil liberties groups, triggering a legal battle that has spotlighted the broader tension surrounding immigration policy and executive authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)