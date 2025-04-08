Global Tensions: Trump Administration's Controversial Decisions Spark Global Reactions

The Trump administration's recent actions have stirred a global storm, beginning with its decision to slash aid for Afghanistan and Yemen—deemed a critical blow to millions dependent on the U.N. World Food Programme. Over a dozen nations, including Syria and Somalia, also face cuts, sparking humanitarian concerns.

In an escalating trade conflict, President Trump has threatened additional tariffs on China, while the EU has countered with its own measures, pushing global markets into disarray amidst fears of a looming recession.

Domestically, Trump's immigration policies face courtroom challenges, as a U.S. appeals court blocks fast-track migrant deportations and the Supreme Court sanctions the use of a historic wartime law for certain deportations, cementing the administration's hardline stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)