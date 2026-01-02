Left Menu

Yemen's Escalating Tensions: A Clash of Gulf Powers

Yemen's Saudi-backed government initiated an operation to reclaim military positions from UAE-backed separatists. The operation in Hadramout province highlights a rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who support opposing sides. The conflict raises tensions with military maneuvers and regional influence at stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:49 IST
Yemen's Escalating Tensions: A Clash of Gulf Powers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yemen's Saudi-backed government launched an operation on Friday to recapture military positions from UAE-backed southern separatists, claiming to have reclaimed a large military camp in Hadramout province. This move highlights the growing rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both major Gulf powers backing opposing sides in Yemen since December.

Hadramout's governor, Salem Ahmed Saeed al-Khunbashi, announced that his forces had taken control of the al-Khasha'a military camp, a significant base in the province. Contradicting Saudi claims of a peaceful operation, Amr Al Bidh from the Southern Transitional Council reported that hostilities were imminent as airstrikes followed shortly.

This escalated situation underscores the economic and political stakes in the Gulf, especially given the impact on consensus among OPEC members regarding oil output. Tensions were further marked by the shutdown at Aden airport amid accusations from both sides, complicating the peace efforts of a Saudi delegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

 India
2
Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

 India
3
Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

 India
4
Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026