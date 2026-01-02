Yemen's Escalating Tensions: A Clash of Gulf Powers

Yemen's Saudi-backed government launched an operation on Friday to recapture military positions from UAE-backed southern separatists, claiming to have reclaimed a large military camp in Hadramout province. This move highlights the growing rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both major Gulf powers backing opposing sides in Yemen since December.

Hadramout's governor, Salem Ahmed Saeed al-Khunbashi, announced that his forces had taken control of the al-Khasha'a military camp, a significant base in the province. Contradicting Saudi claims of a peaceful operation, Amr Al Bidh from the Southern Transitional Council reported that hostilities were imminent as airstrikes followed shortly.

This escalated situation underscores the economic and political stakes in the Gulf, especially given the impact on consensus among OPEC members regarding oil output. Tensions were further marked by the shutdown at Aden airport amid accusations from both sides, complicating the peace efforts of a Saudi delegation.

