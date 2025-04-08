Russia-Japan Peace Treaty Stalled Amid Rising Tensions

The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that Russia sees no reason to negotiate a peace treaty with Japan, officially ending World War Two hostilities, due to Tokyo's unfriendly attitude.

Russia and Japan never formalized peace after WWII, largely due to ongoing disputes over four islands near Japan's Hokkaido, held by Moscow since Soviet capture.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cited Japan's alignment with Western sanctions on Russia as an additional challenge to any potential talks.

