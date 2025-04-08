Russia-Japan Peace Treaty Stalled Amid Rising Tensions
The possibility of signing a peace treaty between Russia and Japan remains stalled due to Tokyo's unfriendly stance towards Moscow. The perennial territorial dispute over four islands captured by Soviet troops at the end of World War Two continues to be an obstacle to formal reconciliation.
The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that Russia sees no reason to negotiate a peace treaty with Japan, officially ending World War Two hostilities, due to Tokyo's unfriendly attitude.
Russia and Japan never formalized peace after WWII, largely due to ongoing disputes over four islands near Japan's Hokkaido, held by Moscow since Soviet capture.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cited Japan's alignment with Western sanctions on Russia as an additional challenge to any potential talks.
