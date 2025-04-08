South Korea and US: Navigating Tariff Talks and Building Alliances

South Korea's acting President, Han Duck-soo, announced his intentions to negotiate tariff reductions with the United States, challenging the increased levies set during the Trump administration. Han, speaking to CNN, emphasized South Korea would engage directly with the U.S. instead of forming coalitions with China, Japan, or others.

Following a favorable phone call, President Trump described discussions with Han as "great," with optimism for a mutually beneficial deal. The dialogue encompassed significant issues such as tariffs, the shipbuilding industry, potential energy collaborations, and the financial obligations South Korea holds for U.S. military defense.

These dialogues are essential in the current economic climate, where global markets have been destabilized, exacerbating international recession fears. Han's focus on direct U.S. negotiations highlights South Korea's strategic balancing act amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

