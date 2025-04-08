Outskirts Tragedy: Man Faces Charges After Shooting Dog

In a shocking turn of events, a 55-year-old man from Ranchi's outskirts has been arrested for allegedly shooting a stray dog. The incident occurred in Tatisilwai, after the dog reportedly chased the man, identified as Pradip Pandey.

The case gained traction after a video surfaced on social media, sparking outrage. Police have since taken Pandey into custody, charging him under section 25 of the BNS, related to causing harm to animals, as well as the Arms Act.

Pandey defended his actions by stating that the dog had previously bitten several residents and posed a threat to him. The alleged use of a licensed firearm adds another layer of seriousness to the legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)