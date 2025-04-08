Left Menu

Outskirts Tragedy: Man Faces Charges After Shooting Dog

In Ranchi, a 55-year-old man named Pradip Pandey allegedly shot a stray dog after it chased him. The incident, captured in a video, led to his arrest under animal harm and firearms charges. Pandey claims the dog had previously bitten others in the area.

In a shocking turn of events, a 55-year-old man from Ranchi's outskirts has been arrested for allegedly shooting a stray dog. The incident occurred in Tatisilwai, after the dog reportedly chased the man, identified as Pradip Pandey.

The case gained traction after a video surfaced on social media, sparking outrage. Police have since taken Pandey into custody, charging him under section 25 of the BNS, related to causing harm to animals, as well as the Arms Act.

Pandey defended his actions by stating that the dog had previously bitten several residents and posed a threat to him. The alleged use of a licensed firearm adds another layer of seriousness to the legal proceedings.

