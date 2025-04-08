Historic Verdict: TN Governor Loses Varsity Chancellor Role

The Supreme Court has delivered a landmark judgment against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, removing him from his role as chancellor of state-run universities. The decision follows the controversy over the governor reserving bills for presidential consideration. This move was declared unconstitutional by the court.

The ruling was welcomed by DMK members, who celebrated the decision as a significant affirmation of states' rights. R N Ravi's refusal to assent to the bills was criticized by the DMK and seen as an obstruction to university governance, leading to the court case.

The state government will now nominate a new chancellor, marking an important shift in the governance structure of Tamil Nadu's universities. This decision also impacts previous proposals, like the renaming of Tamil Nadu Fisheries University, further enhancing the state's legislative autonomy.

