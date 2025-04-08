Master Bookkeeper Arrested for Embezzling Mission Shakti Funds

Odisha Police made two arrests in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Tuesday, targeting individuals involved in the alleged misappropriation of Mission Shakti funds. Among those apprehended was Y Hemalata, reportedly a master bookkeeper for the Gram Panchayat Level Federation in Odisha's Ganjam district. Officials accuse her of embezzling approximately Rs 26 lakh.

According to reports, Hemalata illicitly secured signatures from authorized personnel to facilitate monetary withdrawal under false pretenses. The stolen funds, initially claimed to be for emergencies, were reportedly used by Hemalata to purchase a car, a motorcycle, and satisfy other personal expenses.

Following the revelation of the fraudulent activities, Hemalata allegedly absconded with the assistance of her associate, S Mutyala Rao, who was also taken into custody. In light of these events, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M confirmed that authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine if additional individuals are implicated in the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)