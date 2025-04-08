Left Menu

Maintaining U.S. Troops in Europe: A Strategic Decision

U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli advised maintaining the current level of U.S. military presence in Europe. Despite calls to reassess troop levels, Cavoli argued against reduction, following the 2022 increase after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. U.S. presence in Europe remains under review under President Trump's administration.

08-04-2025

The United States should sustain its military presence in Europe, according to top U.S. General Christopher Cavoli. During a House Armed Services Committee hearing, he emphasized the importance of current troop levels amid ongoing evaluations by the Pentagon.

The U.S. currently has over 100,000 troops stationed across Europe. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned European allies not to presume the permanence of this arrangement. Despite periodic reviews, Cavoli has consistently advised maintaining the increased numbers since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Cavoli reiterated his stance on keeping the troop numbers stable, suggesting strategic advantages to the current deployment. As political discussions unfold, the future of U.S. forces in Europe remains a topic of strategic importance.

