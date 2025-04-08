Fatal Love Triangle Ends in Tragedy

Tragedy struck Binola village as a heated love triangle dispute led to the death of a young woman. Neelam, a 24-year-old resident, was killed in her rented accommodation in an altercation with her lover, Vinod.

Neelam's husband disclosed that she was involved with two men, Vinod and Sudhir, which allegedly sparked the violent confrontation. The argument escalated rapidly; Vinod, in a frenzy, stabbed Neelam with a kitchen knife.

Despite being rushed to Rewari's Civil Hospital, Neelam succumbed to her injuries. In a swift response, local police detained Vinod, who admitted to the crime, citing that Neelam's indifference pushed him to act in such a manner.

(With inputs from agencies.)