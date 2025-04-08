Left Menu

Fatal Love Triangle Ends in Tragedy

A 24-year-old woman, Neelam, was fatally stabbed by her lover, Vinod, over a love triangle dispute in Binola village. Neelam's husband reported her affairs with Vinod and another man, Sudhir. After an argument, Vinod attacked Neelam, leading to her death. Police have arrested Vinod for the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Binola village as a heated love triangle dispute led to the death of a young woman. Neelam, a 24-year-old resident, was killed in her rented accommodation in an altercation with her lover, Vinod.

Neelam's husband disclosed that she was involved with two men, Vinod and Sudhir, which allegedly sparked the violent confrontation. The argument escalated rapidly; Vinod, in a frenzy, stabbed Neelam with a kitchen knife.

Despite being rushed to Rewari's Civil Hospital, Neelam succumbed to her injuries. In a swift response, local police detained Vinod, who admitted to the crime, citing that Neelam's indifference pushed him to act in such a manner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

