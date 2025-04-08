Left Menu

Silent Heist: A Mute Man's Multi-Lakh Train Theft Unveiled

A man with hearing and speech impairments was arrested for stealing valuables worth over Rs 25 lakh from a train in Madhya Pradesh. The suspect, Devi Chand, was caught in Rajasthan. CCTV footage and a detailed police investigation led to his capture. The stolen items were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narmadapuram | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man with hearing and speech impairments has been arrested by the Government Railway Police for a theft exceeding Rs 25 lakh on a running train in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, according to officials.

The suspect, identified as Devi Chand, was apprehended in Rajasthan following a tip-off and was found with the stolen goods, which included jewellery and a mobile phone totalling Rs 25.84 lakh, after a thorough investigation.

Despite challenges due to his inability to communicate verbally, the team, led by Inspector Ramsnehi Chouhan, utilized CCTV footage and other forensic methods to track down Chand. Investigations continue as authorities attempt to confirm his identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

