Teenagers Convicted for Unprovoked Manslaughter in Leicester Park

Two teenagers were found guilty of the manslaughter of 80-year-old Bhim Sen Kohli after an unprovoked attack in Leicester, England. A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, who encouraged the attack, will be sentenced next month. The incident shocked the local community and Kohli’s family is devastated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:53 IST
In a verdict that has sent ripples of shockwaves through the community, two teenagers were found guilty of manslaughter after the unprovoked assault and subsequent death of Bhim Sen Kohli, an 80-year-old man in Leicester, England. The incident occurred last September when Kohli was out walking his dog.

The two involved in the crime include a 14-year-old boy, who was deemed the principal offender, and a 12-year-old girl who was convicted for encouraging and filming the attack. Both are awaiting sentencing next month, and their identities remain undisclosed due to their ages.

The community and Kohli's family express profound grief and dismay over the incident. The Crown Prosecution Service emphasized the heinous nature of the crime, with footage from the girl's phone and other evidence leading to their convictions under joint enterprise. The event raises significant questions about youth crime and accountability.

