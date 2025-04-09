Left Menu

South Korea and U.S. Navigate Trade Waters in Shipbuilding Talks

South Korea aims to leverage shipbuilding cooperation in trade talks with the U.S. to counter impending tariffs. Minister Ahn Duk-geun highlights its importance, while U.S. President Trump's interest in this sector provides a negotiation angle. South Korea prioritizes reducing tariffs rather than retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:28 IST
South Korea and U.S. Navigate Trade Waters in Shipbuilding Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's trade and industry minister, Ahn Duk-geun, emphasized the strategic role of shipbuilding in negotiations with the United States ahead of impending tariffs. The potential collaboration is seen as crucial in securing favorable terms for South Korean exports.

In a conversation labeled as a 'great call' by President Trump, South Korea was urged to bolster its payment for U.S. military protection. However, officials clarified that defense costs are separate from the tariff discussions.

Minister Ahn announced emergency support for the auto sector and remained committed to protecting South Korea's interests. As negotiations continue, Cheong In-kyo is in Washington exploring energy deals and further shipbuilding cooperation to stave off the negative impacts of tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025