South Korea and U.S. Navigate Trade Waters in Shipbuilding Talks

South Korea's trade and industry minister, Ahn Duk-geun, emphasized the strategic role of shipbuilding in negotiations with the United States ahead of impending tariffs. The potential collaboration is seen as crucial in securing favorable terms for South Korean exports.

In a conversation labeled as a 'great call' by President Trump, South Korea was urged to bolster its payment for U.S. military protection. However, officials clarified that defense costs are separate from the tariff discussions.

Minister Ahn announced emergency support for the auto sector and remained committed to protecting South Korea's interests. As negotiations continue, Cheong In-kyo is in Washington exploring energy deals and further shipbuilding cooperation to stave off the negative impacts of tariffs.

