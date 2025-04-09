Tensions Flare Over Disputed Second Thomas Shoal Mission

China's coast guard allowed a Philippine civilian vessel to deliver supplies to a warship "illegally grounded" at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. The coast guard monitored the entire operation, urging the Philippines to collaborate with China for managing maritime tensions. This development is the latest in ongoing disputes between the two nations surrounding the shoal.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not respond immediately when approached for comments. Relations between the two nations have been strained as China and the Philippines have exchanged accusations over actions taken at Second Thomas Shoal. This atoll lies within the 200-nautical-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) claimed by Manila, adding to the geopolitical tension.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea region, which is also claimed by Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. In 2016, an international arbitral tribunal ruled that China's claims, largely based on historic maps, are unfounded under international law, a decision Beijing has not accepted, adding complexity to the maritime disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)