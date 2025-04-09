Left Menu

Minister Shuts Down Delhi Rice Shop Over Quality Concerns

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar has ordered the closure of a defective rice shop at Andhra Bhavan, New Delhi. The shop had irregularities such as malfunctioning scales and substandard rice. A new ration store promises better quality. Andhra Bhavan spans 19.84 acres, functioning as a state guest house.

Amaravati | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:48 IST
Minister Shuts Down Delhi Rice Shop Over Quality Concerns
In a surprising turn of events, Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar has ordered the immediate closure of a rice shop located at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi. The decision came following a surprise inspection that uncovered significant irregularities.

The inspection revealed that a supposed 26-kg rice bag weighed merely 25 kg and that the weighing machine was not functioning properly, prompting a strong rebuke from the minister.

The Civil Supplies Department issued a press release confirming the shop's shutdown due to poor quality rice with numerous broken grains, and assured that a well-managed ration store would be operational within a month, ensuring the supply of high-quality essential commodities.

