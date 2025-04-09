Minister Shuts Down Delhi Rice Shop Over Quality Concerns

In a surprising turn of events, Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar has ordered the immediate closure of a rice shop located at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi. The decision came following a surprise inspection that uncovered significant irregularities.

The inspection revealed that a supposed 26-kg rice bag weighed merely 25 kg and that the weighing machine was not functioning properly, prompting a strong rebuke from the minister.

The Civil Supplies Department issued a press release confirming the shop's shutdown due to poor quality rice with numerous broken grains, and assured that a well-managed ration store would be operational within a month, ensuring the supply of high-quality essential commodities.

(With inputs from agencies.)