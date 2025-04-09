Delhi Court Stays Further Probe Against Law Minister Kapil Mishra
A Delhi court has stayed an order for further investigation against Law Minister Kapil Mishra regarding his alleged involvement in the February 2020 riots. The stay is effective until April 21, following a plea by Mishra contesting the original verdict that ordered the investigation.
In a significant development, a Delhi court has temporarily stayed an order mandating further investigation against Law Minister Kapil Mishra concerning the February 2020 riots. This decision is in effect until April 21 and follows Mishra's appeal against the initial verdict by the magistrate's court.
The special judge, Kaveri Baweja, responded by issuing a notice to complainant Mohammad Ilyas and requested his response by the next hearing date. The court's decision also involves a review of the records from the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) for comprehensive evaluation.
The original complaint accused Mishra of inciting violence on February 23, 2020, during the riots. However, senior advocate P K Dubey and other defense lawyers have argued that the magistrate's order infringed upon the jurisdiction of a special court, emphasizing Mishra's role as a public figure and refuting his involvement in the riots.
