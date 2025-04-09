Chaos in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act Debate

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been paralyzed for three consecutive days as non-BJP parties clamored for a discussion on the contentious new Waqf Act. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather declined an adjournment motion from opposition members seeking discourse on the issue, intensifying tensions within the legislative chamber.

Speaker Rather also turned down a no-confidence motion against him put forth by members led by Peoples Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone. Rather cited parliamentary rules and procedural technicalities for his decision, leading to an uproar from opposition parties demanding accountability and transparency.

The legislative session witnessed heavy protests and multiple adjournments, with calls for discussion on unemployment added to the mix. Despite the chaos, Rather expressed confidence in his handling of the session, emphasizing respect for parliamentary procedure amid the disorder.

(With inputs from agencies.)