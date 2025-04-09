Left Menu

Chaos in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act Debate

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been in turmoil for three days due to demands for a discussion on the Waqf Act by non-BJP parties. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather disallowed the adjournment motion and a no-confidence motion against him, citing procedural rules, leading to repeated adjournments and heated debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:33 IST
Chaos in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been paralyzed for three consecutive days as non-BJP parties clamored for a discussion on the contentious new Waqf Act. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather declined an adjournment motion from opposition members seeking discourse on the issue, intensifying tensions within the legislative chamber.

Speaker Rather also turned down a no-confidence motion against him put forth by members led by Peoples Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone. Rather cited parliamentary rules and procedural technicalities for his decision, leading to an uproar from opposition parties demanding accountability and transparency.

The legislative session witnessed heavy protests and multiple adjournments, with calls for discussion on unemployment added to the mix. Despite the chaos, Rather expressed confidence in his handling of the session, emphasizing respect for parliamentary procedure amid the disorder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025