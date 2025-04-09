Seth's Strategic Visit: Driving Development in President's Rule Manipur

Union Minister Sanjay Seth embarked on a two-day visit to the northeastern state of Manipur, currently under President's rule, to assess the execution of various governmental schemes. His itinerary includes critical discussions and review sessions with officials and residents in regions observing ethnic unrest.

Upon arrival at Imphal airport, Seth received a warm welcome from a cadre of local MLAs. He promptly met with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan, engaging in constructive talks concerning the Sainik School in Manipur and the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Seth's agenda took him to the Naga-dominated Kamjong district, bordering Myanmar. Here, he inspected health, education, infrastructure, and agricultural initiations, also connecting with Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, on schemes focused on women's welfare. The minister will spend the night at an Assam Rifles camp.

