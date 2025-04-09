Seth's Strategic Visit: Driving Development in President's Rule Manipur
Union Minister Sanjay Seth visits Manipur to review scheme implementations during President's rule. He engages with officials and locals in Kamjong district and discusses diverse sectoral developments. Meetings include topics on health, education, financial inclusion, and women's development. Seth stays at Assam Rifles camp overnight as part of the evaluation tour.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Sanjay Seth embarked on a two-day visit to the northeastern state of Manipur, currently under President's rule, to assess the execution of various governmental schemes. His itinerary includes critical discussions and review sessions with officials and residents in regions observing ethnic unrest.
Upon arrival at Imphal airport, Seth received a warm welcome from a cadre of local MLAs. He promptly met with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan, engaging in constructive talks concerning the Sainik School in Manipur and the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).
Seth's agenda took him to the Naga-dominated Kamjong district, bordering Myanmar. Here, he inspected health, education, infrastructure, and agricultural initiations, also connecting with Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, on schemes focused on women's welfare. The minister will spend the night at an Assam Rifles camp.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Slashes Global Aid: Impact on Public Health Initiatives
Yogi Adityanath Unveils Major Projects and Health Initiatives in Bareilly
Uttarakhand's Health Initiatives Boost Chardham Yatra Wellness
Amit Shah Unveils Major Development Schemes in Bihar
Madhya Pradesh Unveils Maternal and Child Health Initiatives to Boost Healthcare