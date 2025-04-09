Tragedy Strikes in Loni: A Mother's Rage Ends in Daughter's Death

In a heartbreaking incident in Kanchan Park Colony under the Loni police station area, a mother allegedly killed her young daughter during a moment of intense anger, authorities reported on Wednesday.

Uzma, aged 40, reportedly became enraged after her 11-year-old daughter, Alia, disobeyed her by insisting to visit her aunt. The mother, currently undergoing treatment for a mental condition, reacted violently, leading to tragic consequences.

The police, upon arrival, observed injury marks on Alia's body. Uzma's husband and son were not present during the event, being away in Gujarat. As investigations continue, Uzma remains in custody while Alia's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)