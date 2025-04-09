Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Loni: A Mother's Rage Ends in Daughter's Death

In a shocking incident in Loni, a 40-year-old woman named Uzma allegedly killed her 11-year-old daughter, Alia, in a fit of rage. The crime occurred after a dispute over a visit to the child's aunt's house. Police have detained Uzma, who is undergoing mental health treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Loni: A Mother's Rage Ends in Daughter's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident in Kanchan Park Colony under the Loni police station area, a mother allegedly killed her young daughter during a moment of intense anger, authorities reported on Wednesday.

Uzma, aged 40, reportedly became enraged after her 11-year-old daughter, Alia, disobeyed her by insisting to visit her aunt. The mother, currently undergoing treatment for a mental condition, reacted violently, leading to tragic consequences.

The police, upon arrival, observed injury marks on Alia's body. Uzma's husband and son were not present during the event, being away in Gujarat. As investigations continue, Uzma remains in custody while Alia's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025