Shake-Up at ATF: Army Secretary Takes the Helm

Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll replaces FBI Director Kash Patel as Acting Director of the ATF. Patel, who also served briefly at the FBI, was removed under unclear circumstances. This change occurs amid discussions on merging the ATF with the DEA to reduce costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:09 IST
In a leadership reshuffle, U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has been appointed as the Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), replacing FBI Director Kash Patel. The change was confirmed by multiple sources on Wednesday.

Driscoll will maintain his role as Army Secretary while managing the ATF, which is a division of the U.S. Justice Department. The sudden switch in leadership was acknowledged by a Justice Department official, though the exact timing of Patel's removal remains unclear.

This strategic move coincides with discussions among senior Justice Department officials about the potential merger of the ATF with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, aimed at cost reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

