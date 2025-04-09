Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over Alleged Fund Diversion at GIPE

Milind Deshmukh, Secretary of the Servants of India Society, is under police custody for allegedly diverting GIPE funds. Prosecutors claim Rs 1.42 crore was misused in 2022, with additional funds allegedly diverted in 2024. The case highlights governance lapses within the society and ongoing investigations.

  • Country:
  • India

The police custody of Milind Deshmukh, Secretary of the Servants of India Society (SIS), was extended until April 11 in connection with alleged fund diversion from the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economy. Deshmukh was arrested on allegations surrounding financial irregularities and potential misconduct.

Reports suggest that Rs 1.42 crore was diverted in 2022 from the GIPE funds to the SIS to secure a plot of land in Nagpur. Further investigations revealed a potential misuse of Rs 10 lakh in 2024 for personal legal expenses. Five SIS trustees denied awareness of the resolutions passed, questioning the legality of such decisions.

The controversy also brings attention to recent administrative upheavals, with the SIS facing criticism for its abrupt removal and quick reinstatement of economist Sanjeev Sanyal as GIPE's chancellor. The ongoing probe continues to unravel the full extent of the alleged misconduct by Deshmukh.

