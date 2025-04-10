Devika Rotawan Hails Extradition of 26/11 Accused Rana as Justice for Mumbai
Devika Rotawan, a survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, commended the extradition of Tahawwur Rana from the US to India. A key witness who identified terrorist Ajmal Kasab, Rotawan demands capital punishment for conspirators and calls for continued action against those still in Pakistan.
Devika Rotawan, who survived the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, has expressed satisfaction over the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana from the United States to India, calling it a significant victory. Rotawan, who provided key testimony in the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab, expects Rana to face justice in India.
Rotawan, who was only nine years old during the attacks, was at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai when terrorists opened fire. She sustained injuries and later identified Kasab in court, leading to his conviction and execution in 2012.
Rana, a Canadian national, is a close associate of David Coleman Headley, another conspirator of the attacks. Rotawan demands further investigation into those responsible in Pakistan to dismantle remaining terror networks.
