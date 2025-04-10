Left Menu

Armies of India and Pakistan Hold Crucial Flag Meeting Along LoC

The Indian and Pakistani armies held a brigade commander-level flag meeting along the Line of Control in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. This routine engagement aimed to address border management and discuss issues like infiltration and ceasefire violations. The meeting underscores ongoing efforts to maintain peace along the borders.

The Indian and Pakistani armies convened a brigade commander-level flag meeting at the Chakan-Da-Bagh cross-point along the Line of Control in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday. The meeting, marked by diplomatic exchanges, focused on enhancing border management practices.

This routine interaction comes in the wake of recent infiltration attempts and ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops, which have prompted concerns from Indian officials. A defence spokesperson emphasized the routine nature of such meetings, highlighting their role in maintaining stability and communication.

Despite recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan, incidents along the LoC have reduced significantly since the renewal of the ceasefire agreement in 2021. The meeting reflects continued efforts to foster peace and address ongoing security challenges along the contentious border.

