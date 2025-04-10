High-Stakes Exchange: Russia and U.S. Swap Citizens in International Deal
Russia released dual Russian-U.S. citizen Ksenia Karelina, who was jailed for donating to a charity aiding Ukraine, in a swap for Arthur Petrov, a Russian-German citizen. Talks were facilitated in Abu Dhabi. The exchange was a result of diplomatic efforts highlighting international tensions and cooperation.
In a significant diplomatic development, Russia has released Ksenia Karelina, a dual Russian-U.S. citizen accused of treason for her financial contributions to a Ukraine-supporting charity. This release is reportedly part of a swap involving Arthur Petrov, a Russian-German national detained in the United States for alleged illicit activities.
The Wall Street Journal detailed that CIA Director John Ratcliffe and a top Russian intelligence official negotiated in Abu Dhabi for this high-stakes exchange. Ratcliffe praised the cooperation and dedication of the CIA officers and acknowledged the United Arab Emirates' role in facilitating the swap.
Karelina has returned to the U.S. aboard a plane from Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Petrov, implicated in exporting sensitive microelectronics to aid Russian military agendas, was released from U.S. custody. This exchange underscores complex international relations and strategic diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
