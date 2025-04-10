President Ramaphosa Highlights Ocean Tech Innovation During Visit to CSIR

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently visited the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), where he engaged with researchers and explored cutting-edge technologies aimed at solving some of South Africa’s most pressing challenges. His visit, which took place on Tuesday, was hosted by the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, and showcased the institution’s ongoing contributions to innovation, research, and development.

Among the key technologies demonstrated during the visit was the Oceans and Coastal Information Management System (OCIMS), a highly sophisticated digital platform developed by the CSIR. This innovative system enables South Africa to monitor, protect, and sustainably manage its vast coastal and oceanic zones using real-time data-driven insights.

OCIMS is a collaboration between the CSIR, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, the South African Environmental Observation Network, and the South African Weather Service. It is designed to support a wide range of environmental, economic, and maritime operations, from coastal erosion monitoring and maritime traffic control to forecasting harmful algal blooms and detecting oil spills.

Dr. Lulama Wakaba, the Executive Cluster Manager of the Next-Gen Enterprises and Institutions Cluster at CSIR, leads the OCIMS initiative. Dr. Wakaba highlighted the immense potential of South Africa's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which is larger than the country’s land mass. She emphasized the extraordinary opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development in the blue economy, which is centered around the ocean and coastal resources.

“The blue economy is a major frontier for South Africa, with great potential to contribute significantly to GDP growth. Our country’s maritime territory is not just vast; it’s filled with resources that can be sustainably harnessed for the benefit of our economy and people,” Dr. Wakaba stated.

OCIMS is not just a data repository but an integrated, scalable platform that forms the backbone of multiple research projects and decision-making processes for South Africa’s government. The system leverages satellite data, sensor networks, and intelligent analytics to transform complex marine data into actionable insights. These insights support informed decision-making by policymakers and environmental authorities, enabling them to address critical issues such as climate change, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable marine resource management.

One of the major achievements of OCIMS is its ability to monitor maritime traffic and protect South Africa’s coastal resources. This includes protecting biodiversity, managing fish stocks, and minimizing the impact of human activities such as pollution and overfishing. By utilizing advanced monitoring tools, the system also plays a vital role in enhancing the resilience of South Africa’s marine ecosystems in the face of climate change.

President Ramaphosa, during his visit, praised the CSIR for its role in leading the charge for technological innovation in the country. He referred to the institution as a “South African success story,” especially as the CSIR celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. The President lauded the work being done by the CSIR, noting that it exemplifies how applied science and innovation can drive significant national impact.

“Our oceans are not just scenic landscapes; they are vital economic assets and ecosystems,” President Ramaphosa said. “OCIMS is about equipping our country with the tools to not only care for these assets but to also use them responsibly and sustainably to generate long-term benefits for South Africa’s citizens.”

The OCIMS platform aligns with several international frameworks, including the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and efforts to build climate resilience. Furthermore, it supports South Africa’s commitments under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, further reinforcing the country’s responsibility as a global leader in ocean governance.

The CSIR's initiative with OCIMS also contributes significantly to strengthening national efforts in ocean and marine management, providing South African citizens, especially coastal communities, with the knowledge and tools necessary to protect the natural wealth surrounding them.

By advancing research in marine science and technology, the CSIR is positioning South Africa as a global leader in ocean governance. The country’s strategic position at the meeting point of two oceans, combined with the rising threats of climate change and unsustainable exploitation, makes intelligent ocean governance even more critical. The OCIMS initiative is at the forefront of this challenge, ensuring that South Africa can navigate these issues while benefiting from its vast maritime resources.

“The real breakthrough lies in unlocking the power of science and innovation to help the state manage this frontier responsibly,” President Ramaphosa remarked. “With OCIMS, we are not just enhancing our ability to protect the environment, but we are also leveraging that knowledge to stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and build resilience.”

OCIMS stands as a beacon of what is possible when vision and technology are aligned with national priorities. The platform showcases the potential for innovation to drive sustainable economic development, particularly in sectors such as fisheries, shipping, tourism, and renewable ocean energy.

As South Africa celebrates the CSIR's 80th anniversary, the President emphasized the need for continued investment in research and development, highlighting the institution's critical role in solving the country’s challenges. Through such innovative projects, the CSIR is helping to pave the way for a more resilient, sustainable, and prosperous South Africa.

In conclusion, President Ramaphosa's visit underscored the significance of leveraging cutting-edge technology to safeguard the nation's natural resources, ensure the sustainable development of the blue economy, and enhance the country’s global standing in ocean governance. The work of the CSIR, particularly through initiatives like OCIMS, is proving to be a vital asset to South Africa’s future, contributing to both national and global efforts in marine conservation and sustainable development.