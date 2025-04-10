Calcutta High Court Prods Centre on Renewal of MGNREGA Funds in Bengal

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court ordered the central government to justify why the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme should not be resumed in West Bengal, barring four districts due to fund misappropriation claims.

While addressing petitions advocating for completed work payments under MGNREGA, the court highlighted that indefinite suspension of the scheme contradicts the National Rural Employment Guarantee (NREG) Act, urging timely and suitable remedial actions.

A division bench, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, instructed clarification from the central government on scheme resumption across West Bengal, except in Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, Malda, and Darjeeling (GTA), where financial irregularities were reported. Additional Solicitor General Asok Kumar Chakrabarti acknowledged that these issues were not confined to just four districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)