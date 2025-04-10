Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Prods Centre on Renewal of MGNREGA Funds in Bengal

The Calcutta High Court has demanded the central government explain why the MGNREGA scheme should not be resumed in West Bengal, excluding four districts following allegations of fund misappropriation. The court emphasized the need for timely remedial measures and demanded clarification on regulating payments to beneficiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:41 IST
On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court ordered the central government to justify why the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme should not be resumed in West Bengal, barring four districts due to fund misappropriation claims.

While addressing petitions advocating for completed work payments under MGNREGA, the court highlighted that indefinite suspension of the scheme contradicts the National Rural Employment Guarantee (NREG) Act, urging timely and suitable remedial actions.

A division bench, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, instructed clarification from the central government on scheme resumption across West Bengal, except in Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, Malda, and Darjeeling (GTA), where financial irregularities were reported. Additional Solicitor General Asok Kumar Chakrabarti acknowledged that these issues were not confined to just four districts.

