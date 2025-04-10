Extradition of 26/11 Conspirator Tahawwur Hussain Rana Achieved
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced the successful extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key figure in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. This follows sustained efforts by Indian authorities and assistance from the US, marking a significant step towards justice for the 2008 tragedy.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Thursday its success in extraditing Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a pivotal suspect involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
The operation marked the culmination of years-long efforts by Indian authorities to bring the 2008 attack's mastermind to justice. The NIA collaborated closely with the US Department of Justice and the US Sky Marshal, as well as Indian intelligence agencies, NSG, and India's Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs to see the extradition process through.
Reports suggest Rana has arrived in Delhi, but the NIA has yet to confirm specifics regarding his current location.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
VAHDAM India Secures Strategic Investment from SIDBI to Fuel Global Growth
EaseMyTrip and Tourism New Zealand Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost Indian Tourism
India's GDP Growth: A Decade of Economic Resilience Amid Challenges
India's Startup Surge: Pioneering the Future with Innovation
Airbus Expansion: India's Role in the Future of Global Aviation