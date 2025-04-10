Extradition of 26/11 Conspirator Tahawwur Hussain Rana Achieved

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Thursday its success in extraditing Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a pivotal suspect involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The operation marked the culmination of years-long efforts by Indian authorities to bring the 2008 attack's mastermind to justice. The NIA collaborated closely with the US Department of Justice and the US Sky Marshal, as well as Indian intelligence agencies, NSG, and India's Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs to see the extradition process through.

Reports suggest Rana has arrived in Delhi, but the NIA has yet to confirm specifics regarding his current location.

(With inputs from agencies.)