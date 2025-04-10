Left Menu

Extradition of 26/11 Conspirator Tahawwur Hussain Rana Achieved

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced the successful extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key figure in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. This follows sustained efforts by Indian authorities and assistance from the US, marking a significant step towards justice for the 2008 tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:51 IST
Extradition of 26/11 Conspirator Tahawwur Hussain Rana Achieved
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Thursday its success in extraditing Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a pivotal suspect involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The operation marked the culmination of years-long efforts by Indian authorities to bring the 2008 attack's mastermind to justice. The NIA collaborated closely with the US Department of Justice and the US Sky Marshal, as well as Indian intelligence agencies, NSG, and India's Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs to see the extradition process through.

Reports suggest Rana has arrived in Delhi, but the NIA has yet to confirm specifics regarding his current location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025