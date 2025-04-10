Tragedy in Dnipro: Russian Missile Attack Devastates City
A Russian missile attack on Dnipro, Ukraine, resulted in one death and three injuries. The assault also caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure, according to regional governor Serhiy Lysak, who reported the incident on the Telegram app, mentioning a massive fire sparked by the attack.
This latest escalation highlights the ongoing crisis and tension in the region as impacts continue to affect civilians and infrastructure.
