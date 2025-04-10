Tragedy in Dnipro: Russian Missile Attack Devastates City

A deadly Russian missile strike hit Ukraine's city of Dnipro on Thursday, leading to the death of at least one person and injuring three others, the regional governor confirmed. The assault caused substantial damage to civilian infrastructure.

The attack reportedly triggered a large fire, according to statements made by regional governor Serhiy Lysak via the Telegram messenger app.

This latest escalation highlights the ongoing crisis and tension in the region as impacts continue to affect civilians and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)