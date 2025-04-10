Left Menu

Tragedy in Dnipro: Russian Missile Attack Devastates City

A Russian missile attack on Dnipro, Ukraine, resulted in one death and three injuries. The assault also caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure, according to regional governor Serhiy Lysak, who reported the incident on the Telegram app, mentioning a massive fire sparked by the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:28 IST
Tragedy in Dnipro: Russian Missile Attack Devastates City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly Russian missile strike hit Ukraine's city of Dnipro on Thursday, leading to the death of at least one person and injuring three others, the regional governor confirmed. The assault caused substantial damage to civilian infrastructure.

The attack reportedly triggered a large fire, according to statements made by regional governor Serhiy Lysak via the Telegram messenger app.

This latest escalation highlights the ongoing crisis and tension in the region as impacts continue to affect civilians and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025