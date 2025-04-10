Unveiling Justice: Tahawwur Hussain Rana's Extradition Saga

A detailed timeline sheds light on the extradition journey of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, linked to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, highlighting international efforts for justice.

The narrative delves into arrests, legal battles across borders, and eventual rulings that sealed Rana's fate in the American judicial system, prompting his return to India.

From courtrooms to extradition, the saga documents how international cooperation and judicial processes worked in tandem to ensure Rana faces justice in India for his alleged crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)