Extradited Mastermind: Tahawwur Hussain Rana in Custody
Security has been heightened outside the NIA headquarters in light of Tahawwur Hussain Rana's extradition from the US. Rana, associated with the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is now in an 18-day custody. His extradition and arrival were secured by a strong police and paramilitary presence.
Amid high security, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key figure linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is now under the 18-day custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following his extradition from the United States.
Authorities underscored the importance of maintaining law and order, deploying additional personnel around the NIA headquarters. A senior police officer confirmed the increased security measures to ensure public safety and the smooth operation of judicial processes.
The 64-year-old detainee was brought to India after his extradition was upheld by the US Supreme Court. His arrival was marked by heightened security, with a motorcade escorting Rana to the NIA premises.
